From milwaukee dustless brush
for iPad 8th Generation Case 2020 iPad 7th Generation Case 2019 iPad Case 8th GenerationiPad Case 7th Generation with Auto WakeSleep Function 102.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. [Compatibility]: Designed for the Apple iPad 7th generation (Model number: A2197/ A2198/ A2200 ). Not compatible with other iPad models. [Smart magnetic cover]: Magnetic smart cover supports auto wake/ sleep function. Powerful magnet secures the case closure. [5 FT Drop Protection]: Premium thickening TPU back case and durable PU front cover help protect your iPad from daily bumps scrapes and accidental drops. [Multiple Angles]: Anti-slip interior material and deep grooves make the iPad stand securely at two different angles on the table. [Perfectly Fit]: The iPad 10.2 case allows easy access to camera, speaker, ports and buttons without remove your iPad. ( NO PENCIL HOLDER.)