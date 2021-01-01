For Huawei P40 Lite Case Glitter Liquid Sparkle Floating Shiny Quicksand Clear Soft Tpu Silicone Shockproof Protective Bumper Thin Cover For Huawei.

Material: Faux Leather, Silicone, Tpu, Leather: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Ybls: Blue Butterfly Compatible Phone Models: Huawei P40 Lite? Made Of High Quality Soft Tpu Which Is Safe And Protective, Light Weight Which Fits Your Phone Perfectly? The Glitter Liquid Design Will Make Your Smart Phone Look Pretty And Luxury. So Fashionable And Cute. Fits For Girls, Women, Children. Raised-Out Four Corners Protection Have Great Effection Against Bumps And Drops. This Case Features Shockproof Bumper Gel Corners That Absorb All Impact To Ensure It Isn'T Damaged When Dropped Or Hit Accidentally. Easy To Access All The Controls And Buttons; Perfect Cutouts For Power, Speakers, Camera And Others.