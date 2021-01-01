From micromicr corporation
for GoPro HERO8 Black CNC Aluminum Alloy Housing Shell Case Protective Cage with Insurance Frame 52mm UV Lens for GoPro HERO8 Black
Advertisement
Made of high quality CNC aluminum alloy material. A fixed seat, easy to install. Good cooling performance, prevent camera from crash caused by overheating. CNC metal injection molded, stable deformation, for aerial photography, you will not worry about the impact of the wind. 1/4 inch screw hole, compatible with any tripod. Can mount UV lens, filter lens, polarizing lens of diameter 52mm.