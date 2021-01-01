From general
For Galaxy Z Fold 4G, W20-5G Case Pu Leather Crocodile Pattern Protection Shell - Blue
Advertisement
?Lightweight Design? Ultra Thin For Galaxy Fold 4G/5G/W20-5G Protection Case, Ultra-Thin, Ultra-Thin, Light Weight, Easy To Carry And Extreme. Camera Raised? The Camera Aperture Ring Raised Protection Layer, Providing The Phone Camera Details Protection. Effective Protection Of Mobile Phone Camera. Easy Access To All Ports? The Precise Cutting Design In The Shell Allows You To Easily Access All Ports And Functions Of The Phone At Any Time. Effective Protection'this Case Gives Your Phone The Ultimate Protection Without Compromising Its Sleek Design.