For Galaxy S20 Fe 5G Case, Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Case, Shock Absorption Flexible Gasbag Protection Rubber Soft Tpu Anti Dropping Phone Case Cover.

[Material] This Galaxy S20 Fe 5G Case Is Made Of Environment-Friendly Plastic And Anti-Stretch Tpu Rubber, Side Anti-Skid Design [Accurate Hole Position] According To Galaxy S20 Fe 5G Real Machine Mold Making, Perfect Fit To The Phone Volume Button And Wake/Sleep Function, Reasonable Design, All Ports And Connections Can Be Accessed Without Removing The Phone Case [Four Corner Protection] The Raised Edge And The Special Four-Corner Airbag Drop-Proof Design Protect Your Galaxy S20 Fe 5G Mobile Phone From Scratches Or Collisions When Accidentally Dropped. [Texture Design] Micro Dot Texture Design Prevents The Clinging Wet Look, Gives Your Phone A Clean-Looking And Look Without Losing Fashion. Both Sides Frosted Anti Slip Strip.