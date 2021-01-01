From test absw 1

3 Pack for Ematic PBS Kids Playtime Pad 7 inch Screen Protector Anti Glare and Anti Fingerprint Matte Shield

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Anti-glare (matte) film engineered to reduce glare and fingerprints Made from the high quality Japanese PET film for easy installation and no residue when removed Real touch sensitivity for a natural feel that provides flawless touch screen accuracy Protects your screen from daily scratches, dust and scrapes Include 3 pcs screen protectors

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com