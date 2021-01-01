for Drinks, Absorbent Drink Coaster (6-Piece Set), Housewarming Hostess Gifts for New Home, Man Cave House Warming Presents Decor, Wedding.

Best Quality Guranteed. NOVELTY FOR DRINKS Sure to put a smile on your face, these absorbent will hilariously remind people to keep their drinks off the table. DOES NOT STICK TO YOUR GLASS The white marble style ceramic top on these cute help capture moisture from ice cold drinks and protect surfaces from hot coffee cups. More absorbent than sandstone coasters. MEMORABLE HOUSEWARMING GIFT IDEA These unique can be given as birthday, holiday, Christmas, dirty Santa, or valentines day gifts to men, women, and friends. SLIP-RESISTANT CORK BACKING Each 6-piece set of our funny drink features a durable cork back to help protect furniture or tabletops from scratches or scuffs. MULTIPURPOSE DRINK PLACEMENT Great for your home, kitchen, living room, man cave, bar, end tables, or college dorm room, enjoy a laugh and a your favorite drink.