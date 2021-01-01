From vito

For DELL VSOTRO 3670 3070 SFF Desktop Motherboard DDR4 0V8F20 V8F20 LGA 1151 Full Tested

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For DELL VSOTRO 3670 3070 SFF Desktop Motherboard DDR4 0V8F20 V8F20 LGA 1151 Full Tested

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com