for Brother P Touch TZe Label Maker Tape 12mm 047 Inch Laminated TZe431 TZe531 TZe631 TZe731 RedBlueYellowGreen for PTouch PTD210 PTH110 PTD400.

Best Quality Guranteed. Itemfor Brother P touch TZe Label Tapes. Color: Black on Red/Blue/Yellow/Green. Width: 1/2 inch. Length: 26.2 feet, 4 Pack. Convenient designThe split-back of the compatible tze tape is easy to peel and apply to multiple surfaces like paper, metal, glass, plastic and wood. It has strong adhesion but no sticky residue when the labels are removed. Standard 12mm Label Tape adhesive tze label are made from durable materials that are water resistant, withstand abrasions, hot and cold, spills, fading. Wildly ApplicationThe multiple colored label tape can be used for DIY designing and decorating everything you want. You can use it for labeling kitchen, garage, garden, bedroom, wardrobe, shelving, water heaters, supply cabinets, freezers, microwaves, and dishwashers, office supplies, party supplies, holiday gifts, industrial tools, etc Work withCompatible with Brother Ptouch Label Make