From vito

For BFB1012L-7K1Q 7222 Graphics Card Fan 12V 0.44A 4-wire 4-pin -7K1Q

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For BFB1012L-7K1Q 7222 Graphics Card Fan 12V 0.44A 4-wire 4-pin -7K1Q

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com