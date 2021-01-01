for B133XW01 V0 V1 Laptop Panel 1366768 WLED LVDS 40Pin 13.3' HDMI VGA USB AV RF T.V53 Display Controller Drive Card DIY kit (B133XW01 V0)

When placing an order. Please choose your correct LCD screen model or leave message to let us know. This is very important, This way we can send the right controller board to you. Thanks. B133XW01 V0 B133XW01 V1 Package list: 1Pcs x TV controller driver board 1Pcs x Suitable LVDS cable (depend on your LCD panel model) 1Pcs x Keyboard with cable 1Pcs x Remote control (Battery Not included) AV Compatible With PAL And NTSC (Only TV analog signals are supported) Input Power Adapter: DC 12V-3A or 5A (DC port: 2.5MM and 5.5MM inner+ outside-) Video Input: HDMI VGA AV USB RF Audio Input: HDMI PC-Audio Audio Output: Speaker Connector OSD: Brightness Contrast Auto Language And So On Language: English Chinese Board Size: 188mmX43mmX17mm This LCD driver board advanced liquid crystal formula for advanced technology for premium color performance, which has no color difference at any viewing angle Professional and considerate customer service provided, any inquiries or questions will be answers