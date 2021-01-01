for Apple Watch Series SE654 Case 44MM ProtectorUltraThin AntiScratch Flexible Soft Protective Bumper Cover for New Apple Watch Series SESeries.

Special Design: Designed for the Apple Watch series 4/series 5 40mm 44mm, the high-quality TPU case offers curved edges for 360-degree full protection for your iwatch. Precise cutout: For Apple watch series 4/series 5 case was designed with precise cutouts for functional buttons and ports, its easy to control the button. And do not need to take the case off to charge. No screen protector: Only for the Apple watch series 4/series 5 case, dont include the screen protector, so you will not be worried about moisture underneath the screen protector after wearing it at gym or sports. Perfect Protective: The around sides of Apple watch series 4series 4/series 5 case higher than the surface of the watch to protect your watch from scratching and scuffing. Ultra Slim cover will not increase your weight burden. Shock-Absorbing: Combines a shock-absorbing flexible bumper with a rigid back to maximize defensive features. It can handle impacts and anti-shock bumper a