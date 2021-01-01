for Airpods Case Drop Proof Air Pods Protective Pom Pom Keychain Case Cover Silicone Skin for Apple Airpods 2 1 Charging Case Cute Fur Ball.

New arrival super cute airpods case with soft fluffy pompom keychains, a nice soft feeling against your skin gently. The case is compatible with Apple Airpods 1 & AirPods 2 (Front LED Not Visible). Best gift for any women and girls. Fits Perfectly On Airpods & Keeps Your Air Pods Safe, ultra dust-proof, shockproof, drop-proof & scratchproof, waterproof design. Precision molded for slim fit and light wight, easy to install and remove your Apple Headphones. Practical and Convenient, the anti-lost airpods strap and airpods keychain are a must for keeping up with your expensive airpods. You can accessorize it with your purse, wallet, backpack, pants and keys, extra security against loss or theft Perfect for gifting, Valentine's day, Mother's day, Father's day, Birthdays, Christmas, Anniversaries etc, any excuse to gift this Unique Apple AirPods Case is a good one! Or why not treat yourself to an elegant accessory. Flattering U