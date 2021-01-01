From ebern designs
'Football Tackle' 4 Piece Graphic Art on Wrapped Canvas Set
Advertisement
This fine art is gallery wrapped (design continues on the side) and printed using the highest quality fade resistant ink and premium quality cotton canvas. The canvases are mounted over solid wood subframes and arrive ready to hang on the wall. The Ebern Designs use the highest resolution possible when creating canvas prints to ensure all of canvas prints have fine details, sharp lines and colors and absolutely zero pixelation.