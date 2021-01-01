From sunny side up bakery
Football Cookie Cutters
Advertisement
2â¦4â¦6â¦8â¦What do we appreciate? Cookies!! Use Football Cookie Cutters to make sweet treats for your party goers watching the big game or to celebrate a teamâs victory. This set features cookie cutters in the shape of a megaphone, a football, and a jersey. Decorate your finished cookies with icing in your team colors, and score a touchdown with snacks everyone will love. Dimensions: Length: 2 3/16" â 3" Width: 3 1/4" â 3 1/2" Thickness: 1" Package contains 3 cookie cutters. Note: Dishwasher safe.