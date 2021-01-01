Oneida Foodservice R4510000740 Porcelain Arcadia Soup Bowl, 12 oz, Bright White

Set contains: (24) 12 oz soup bowl The Oneida Arcadia dinnerware collection features a limited 1-year no-chip warranty* and the high-performance glaze is resistant to scratching and metal marking providing a longer life of beautiful and durable service Care and Use: Always wash dinnerware within 30 to 40 minutes after use with a pre-rinse with warm water. Never use a scouring powder or scouring pad to remove stains. Oneida dinnerware is microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe. Oneida Foodservice products are made durable specifically for commercial use, manufactured with commercial-grade dishwashers and restaurant use in mind. With a graceful embossed surface, Arcadia has a classic design with decorative undertones. It has broad appeal with both operators and guests, while being extremely durable and practical. Arcadia features a mid-size rim and a concise serving area to frame and feature a dish., Weight: 31.365 Pounds, Manufacturer: Oneida Foodservice