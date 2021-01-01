From tupperware
Tupperware Food Storage Containers multiple - Servalier Nine-Piece Bowl Set
Servalier Nine-Piece Bowl Set. These vibrant bowls are fitted with lids to help you serve and store food and leftovers with ease.Includes one blue bowl, one orange bowl, one coral bowl, one pink bowl, one large purple bowl and four small purple bowls (nine pieces total)Blue: holds 24 oz.Orange: holds 32 oz.Coral: holds 1.9 LitersLight pink: holds 2.6 LitersPurple (large): holds 4 LitersPurple (small): holds 20 oz.PlasticImported