Bee's Wrap Food Storage Containers - Beige & Teal Lines Reusable Food Wrap Set
Beige & Teal Lines Reusable Food Wrap Set. Care for the planet and for your yummy food items with these reusable wraps coated in beeswax, organic jojoba oil and tree resin. Charming prints and a convenient washable design add a touch of whimsy to your everyday kitchen routine. Includes three yellow and orange honeycomb wraps, two purple and beige floral wraps and two beige and teal lines wraps (seven pieces total)Full graphic text (yellow and orange honeycomb and purple and beige floral wraps): Bees wrap (repeating).Small: 7'' W x 8'' H eachMedium: 10'' W x 11'' H eachLarge: 13'' W x 14'' H eachBread: 17'' W x 23'' H0.1'' W x 9.25'' H x 3.63'' DCotton / beeswax / jojoba oil / tree resinHand wash