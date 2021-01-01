From nutrichef
NutriChef White Food Slicer | PKESPR26
Advertisement
The NutriChef Food Spiralizer can slice, chop, and make string-like spirals used for salads, vegetable garnishes, pastas, noodles, and more! It creates fun food that boosts kids’ appetite to help them eat their veggies. The veggie chopper processor features a simple electronic plug in design with a 30.3 ft. power cord length, safe for tabletop or countertop placement. Impress your guests and serve stunning salads with this fruit and vegetable slicer! NutriChef White Food Slicer | PKESPR26