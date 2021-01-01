Food Service CLTPH8BE-1 Cotton Terry 450 Degree Pot Holders, 8-Inch, Black/Brown

Best Quality Guranteed. TEMPERATURE PROTECTION: These are professional heat-resistant pot holders, with a terry outer fabric and a 100% cotton interior to protect you from temperatures up to 450-degrees. DURABLE: While synthetic fabrics will melt when exposed to high heat and pressure, cotton won't. Manufactured with a 100% cotton terry outer and interior that won't melt, even with repeated heat and pressure. COMFORT: These professional pot holders are designed to not only protect you from high heat temps, but also to keep you safe and dry with a fill made of 100% cotton. VERSATILE: When coupled with the temperature protection up to 450-degrees, the 8' x 8' square size make these heat-resistant pot holders as useful protecting table surfaces as protecting your hands. EASY-CARE: These terry pot holders are machine washable. When they get dirty, just throw them in the washing machine. We recommend washing on gentle cycle and drying at low heat.