KitchenAid Food Processors Contour - Contour Silver 7-Cup Food Processor

Advertisement
Contour Silver 7-Cup Food Processor. Quickly prep ingredients for a delicious home-cooked meal by chopping, shredding, slicing and more with this reliable food processor featuring three speed options. The illuminated LED controls offer effortless use, and the oil drizzle opening allows you to drip sauces and dressings over your food. One-click, twist-free bowl assembly and latched lid for effortless use and cleaningThree speed options (high, low and pulse)Illuminated LED controlsReversible medium slicng/shredding disc and multi-purpose blade for chopping, pureeing, shredding and slicing2-in-1 feed tube on lidOil drizzle opening for emulsifying sauces and dressingsProduct DetailsHolds 7 cupsPlastic / stainless steelModel number: KFP0718Imported