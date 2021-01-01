Food Grade Silicone Cup Lids, Creative Diamond Mug Cover [Set of 6] Anti-dust, Airtight Seal, Silicone Drink Cup Lids, Hot Cup Lids (Diamond)

Best Quality Guranteed. COLOURFUL: 6 different color cup lids, diamond is removable and you can DIY rematch them as you like. HEALTHY MATERIAL: Made of BPA food grade silicone, FDA approved. No smell, durable, non-toxic, reusable and safe. DIMENSION: Dia 11cm/Dia 4.33 inch; TEMPERATURE: -40~300 F EASY LIFE: Seals tight on all smooth, prevent from dust, airtight and leak proof, keep your coffee or tea hot. LIMITED LIFETIME SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: If your lid becomes worn or damaged, we'll send you a new one at no cost within 30-day money-back guarantee period.