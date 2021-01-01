OVENTE 6 Qt. Red Food and Beverage Insulated Cooler Box

The OVENTE 6 qt. Portable Cooler is the perfect utility ice chest for everyday use or a weekend excursion. The roomy interior fits up to nine 12 oz. cans or six 16.9 oz. bottles. Its compact size makes it ideal for carrying lunch to work or taking food or beverages to picnics or events. The anti-spill locks keep your food and drinks securely inside your cooler, making transporting to and from your destination hassle-free. and the easy-carry handle allows you to quickly pick up and go. The fully removable lid makes for easy access to your food and beverages and can double as a food tray. When it's time for cleaning your OVENTE cooler, you will appreciate being able to fully detach the lid. Before first use, OVENTE recommends cleaning the inside and outside of the cooler with a solution of mild soap and warm water. Always clean after use, especially if used in a saltwater environment. Always air-dry the cooler with the lid open before storing. The OVENTE 6 qt. Portable Cooler comes with a 5-year warranty on domestic (USA) repairs and replacements on workmanship and materials from date of purchase from authorized reseller. International inquiries please contact manufacturer customer service directly for better assistance. Color: Red.