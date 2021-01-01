Twin Star Home Fontana Blue Hall Tree with Baskets

Keep your hall, entry or mudroom tidy with this hall tree that features multiple types of storage and a place to sit while putting on coats and shoes. Four double-pronged hooks are ideal for hanging coats, scarves and bags. The open lower compartments are ideal for storing bulkier items like shoes. The open upper shelf can provides added space for items like hats and more. Three woven baskets are also included for use however you choose in the six open lower storage compartments. Color: Fontana Blue.