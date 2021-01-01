Fontaine Linear Suspension Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Black - Finish: Iron - (ARN 5201AI-L)

The Fontaine Linear Suspension Light by Visual Comfort brings a splash of mid-century modern style and plentiful illumination to any indoor space. Its open metal frame in a textured finish imparts a vintage flavor to any setting. A neat row of 6 classic luminaires composed of short stems, bobeches and tapering linen shades deliver soft glow over an expansive area. Complete with a chain suspension and a domed ceiling canopy, this chandelier looks at home in transitional to modern interiors. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: Black. Finish: Aged Iron