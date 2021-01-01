Folsom 78" x 118" Rectangular Market Umbrella
Description
Features:Umbrella with flapUmbrella Type: MarketCanopy Material: PolyesterCanopy Material Details: Canopy Color (Fabric Color: Anthracite): AnthraciteCanopy Color (Fabric Color: Tan): TanCanopy Color (Fabric Color: Burgundy): BurgundyCanopy Color (Fabric Color: Chocolate): ChocolateCanopy Color (Fabric Color: Red): RedPattern: Solid ColorCanopy Shape: RectangularDrape: YesUV Protection (UPF): 30Canopy Durability: Water ResistantWind Vent: YesOpening Mechanism: Crank LiftTilt: YesTilt Method: Push buttonRotation: Rotatable: Rotation Angle: Adjustable Height: NoLighted: NoBulbs Included: Power Source: Collapsible: YesPole Material: MetalPole Material Details: Powder Coated Finish: YesPole Color: BlackStand Included: NoStand Material: Fillable Stand: With Wheels: Counter Weights Required: Counter Weights Included: Recommended Counter Weight: Cover Included: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Wind Resistant: NoMildew Resistant: NoWater Resistant: YesUV Resistant Finish: NoUmbrella Rib Material: SteelSpefications:ADA Compliant: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsCSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: YesUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: YesFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Open Umbrella Width: 78Open Umbrella Depth: 118Overall Height: 98Pole Height: 98Pole Diameter: 1.5Stand: NoStand Width - Side to Side: Stand Depth - Front to Back: Stand Height - Top to Bottom: Stand Hole Diameter: Stand Weight: Recommended Stand Weight: Overall Product Weight: 13Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Eligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Fabric Color: Red