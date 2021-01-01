Follow Your Dreams Mouse Pad with Stitched Edge, Premium-Textured Gaming Mouse Mat, Non-Slip Rubber Base Mousepad for Laptop, Computer & PC.

PERSONALIZED MOUSE PAD - Cool mouse pad, Unique, beautifully designed mouse pads, Decorate your desk with your favorite image! Experience maximum comfort while you surf the web, work in the office or play your favorite games. SIZE - 10.2x8.3x0.12 inch/260mm x 210mm x 3mm. Suittable For All Style Desktop, Office, Home, Computer, Keyboard And Mice. ULTRA SMOOTH SURFACE - This Mouse Mat Is Made Of Polyester. Mouse can be quickly moved and accurately positioned on the slick surface. Great for your laptop, computer & PC. NON-SLIP RUBBER BASE - Dense shading and anti-slip natural rubber base can firmly grip the desktop. Premium soft material for your comfort and mouse-control. WIDE APPLICABILITY - Available for all types of mouse, LASER & OPTICAL. Ideal size for daily use. 3mm thickness to adapt to all surfaces. Great for your daily work and gaming.