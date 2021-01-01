Find the TF Publishing Folky Floral Print Large Planner at Michaels. com. Whether you are a task-master or need memory triggers, this fun and funky orange floral academic year 12-month planner will fit the bill! Whether you are a task-master or need memory triggers, this fun and funky orange floral academic year 12-month planner will fit the bill! This large planner boasts monthly, 2-page calendar grid overview pages with space to write goals and reminders, plus a notes section to improve organization. The weekly, 2-page spreads are lined and segmented for multiple plans each day, plus daily, dedicated spots to track mood, activity, meal plans and weekly goals. All interior planning pages are accented with fun, bold colors and faux monthly tabs for easy access to weekly planning. Details: Orange, pink, and blue 9" x 11" planner 12-month academic year dated July 2021 - June 2022 2-page monthly spread 2-page weekly spread Includes 368 color coordinating stickers Bonus lined notes pages are in the back Contains no plastic Spiral bound with durable, textured cover | TF Publishing Folky Floral Print Large Planner in Orange | Michaels®