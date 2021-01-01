Folio Viola Black Top-Grain Leather Bar Stool

Pull up to the bar on our sleek, comfortable stool with reinterpreted Italian design inspiration, clean Parsons-style lines and luxe leather upholstery in rich black. Fully wrapped in top-grain leather, the Folio bar stool is finished with neat mitered corners, flange seaming and stitched construction that have helped make it a customer favorite. ^ High on style yet serious about comfort, the stool invites with a foam-cushioned seat and subtly curved back. A grooved footrest features a protective cover. The Folio Viola Top-Grain Leather Bar Stool is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. This product is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC ®), an international organization that employs independent third parties to certify responsibly managed forests that also create social, economic and environment benefits. Steel and FSC ® plywood frame Top-grain, semi-aniline, vegetable-tanned leather Mitered corners, flanged edges and stitched leather construction Grooved footrest with protective cover Learn more about natural leather characteristics Imported