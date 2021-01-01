Folio Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Black - (137685-1074)

The Folio Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge features a highly sculptural â€œleaf â€œ of forge textured steel suspended inside a fabric shade. Its organic design and contemporary aesthetics make it ideal for modern living rooms, bedrooms and offices. Folio is offered in all of Hubbardton Forge's metal finishes, and with a variety of fabric shade options to choose from, the combinations are endless. Provides ambient and diffused illumination and is slope ceiling adaptable to 45 degrees. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Cream. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting