From hubbardton forge
Folio Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (188750-1029)
The Folio Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge features a highly sculptural â€œleaf â€œ of forge textured steel wrapped around its halogen light source. Its organic design and contemporary aesthetics make it ideal for modern countertops, living rooms, kitchens, and hospitality spaces. Slope ceiling adaptable to 45 degrees. Provides direct illumination. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Silver. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting