Folio LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Wood tones - (137687-1001)

The Folio LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge features a highly sculptural â€œleaves â€œ of forge textured steel wrapped around its LED light source. Its organic design and contemporary aesthetics make it ideal for modern dining rooms, living rooms, and hospitality spaces. Provides direct and decorative illumination. UL listed for indoor damp locations. Note: Slope ceiling adaptable to 45 degrees, can be used in one direction only. The two down-rods must remain the same length. The fixture will run parallel or along the slope, but not perpendicular or up the slope. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Organic. Color: Brown. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting