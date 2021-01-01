Folio Case Only Compatible with iPad 2 3 4 Old Model 97 inch Tablet Corner Protection Slim Fit Smart Stand Protective Cover Auto SleepWake Denim.

Best Quality Guranteed. Scratch-resistant High-grade PU leather effectively prevents regular mild scratches such as key scratches. Improve corner protection by covering the the susceptible corners of your iPad. Firmly stitched High-grade PU leather exterior well protects your valuable iPad. The no-scratch microfiber interior adds comfort and an additional layer of protection. Support smart cover functions: close to sleep, open to wake. Access all of the iPad 2/3/4 features while the case is on. Stand can be adjusted to 2 different angles for desired viewing pleasure. Compatible with iPad 4 (Late 2012) Model: A1458 / A1459 / A1460 iPad 3 (Early 2012) Model: A1416 / A1430 / A1403 iPad 2 (Early 2011) Model: A1395 / A1396 / A1397.