From yiwu global bag co., ltd
Folio Case for Kindle Paperwhite Fits AllNew 10th Generation 2018 All Paperwhite Generations Book Style Premium Fabric Shockproof Cover with Auto.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Designed exclusively for Kindle Paperwhite (Fits All-New 10th Generation 2018 / All Paperwhite Generations). Made from durable premium fabric with soft interior to prevent scratches. Open interior pocket for easy insertion. Precise cut-outs with full access to all controls and features. Wake or put your device to sleep by opening or closing the cover. Available in a variety of bright and fun colors.