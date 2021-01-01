From logo art
Folio Case for Kindle Paperwhite Fits All Paperwhite Generations Prior to 2018 Not Fit AllNew Paperwhite 10th Gen Dual Color
Designed exclusively for Kindle paperwhite (fits all versions: 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 all-new 300 ppi versions with 6' Display and Built-in light, will not fit All-New Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation-2018, Kindle or Kindle touch) Made from durable synthetic leather with soft interior to prevent scratches. Open interior pocket for easy insertion. Precise cut-outs with full access to all controls and features. Wake or put your device to sleep by opening or closing the cover. Available in a variety of bright and fun colors.