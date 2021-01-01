Stone Cottage Foliage Brown Full Sheet Set

Give your bed a luxurious update with the Stone Cottage Cotton Printed Sheet sets. These 200 thread count sheets are super soft and beautifully designed to bring you a blissful nights sleep. Made from comfy cotton percale these sheet sets offer a unique well-coordinated style that create the perfect decor for any bedroom. These sheet sets come in a range of patterns and are machine-washable for easy care. Twin Sheet Set includes: One twin flat sheet (96"LX66"W), one twin fitted sheet (75"LX39"L) and one pillowcase (20"LX30"W), Full Sheet Set includes: One full flat sheet (96"LX81"W), one full fitted sheet (75"LX54"W) and two standard pillowcases (20"LX30"W), Queen Sheet Set includes: One queen flat sheet (102"LX90"W), one queen fitted sheet (80"LX60"W) and two standard pillowcases (20"LX30"W), King Sheet Set includes: One king flat sheet (102"LX108"W), one queen fitted sheet (80"LX78"W) and two king pillowcases (20"LX40"W).