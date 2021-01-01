From lumisource
Lumisource Folia 26 in. Walnut Wood and Light Grey Fabric Counter Stool (Set of 2), Light Gray/Walnut
The curved wood frame and cut-out backrest of the Folia Counter Stool will add a touch of style to your counter area. Featuring a stationary wood frame with a walnut finish, a square built-in footrest, and an upholstered padded seat, the Folia Counter Stool is stylish and comfortable. Available in several fabric and color options, choose the one that suits your space best. Color: Light Gray/Walnut.