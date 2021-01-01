Stamina Folding Upper & Lower Body Cycle with Monitor - Boost Mobility - Compact Travel Friendly Folding Bike

Boosting mobility, strengthening muscle and improving cardiovascular health is easy with the Stamina Folding Upper & Lower Body Cycle. This compact cycle offers a low-impact, quiet workout. With your feet in the pedals, you'll strengthen and tone your lower body and improve mobility in your knees and ankles. Or, place the cycle on a table to tone the arms, shoulders and back. Comfort and Convenience for All Adjustable tension provides desired intensity for all skill levels. For further motivation, the Cycle also includes an LCD display to track your workout time. A compact, durable design makes it a breeze to take your workout anywhere, including the office or the couch. Stability is assured, too, with the textured pedals and straps to hold your feet (or arms) in place. Best of all, the Stamina Folding Upper & Lower Body Cycle folds for easy storage. Assembly is easy – no tools are required. Stamina Folding Upper & Lower Body Cycle with Monitor