Folding Lazy Floor Game Chair

Is great for a living room, home office, or dorm room. We can adjust the backrest in 5 degrees and you can reach the most comfortable position for yourself to watch TV, work on a laptop, or take a catnap. This lazy chair is made of linen fabric, constructed with a steel frame for long time use, padded with a soft sponge, and polyester fiber for comfortable use. The seat can be folded down to provide comfortable rest for your leg, also can be removed as a cushion. Size: 27.5" H x 20" W x 23" D