Yasutomo Fold'Ems Origami Paper Aurora Wave 5 7/8 In. Pack Of 8 [Pack Of 4] (4PK-4502)

The secrets of this precise, delicate art of paper folding have been passed on from generation to generation since their origin centuries ago. Today we enjoy origami for many reasons from making place settings and party favors to giving gifts tucked into the folds but mostly because it is a fun and exiting activity for both young and old. Choose from a wide range of square origami papers in exciting colors, patterns, and textures. Yasutomo origami papers are all non-toxic..A fun and exiting activity for both young and old.Choose from a wide range of square origami papers in exciting colors, patterns, and textures.unit: pack of 8.Enjoy origami for making place settings and party favors to giving gifts tucked into the folds.Yasutomo origami papers are all non-toxic.design: aurora wave.size: 5 7/8 in.