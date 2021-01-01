Foldable Wooden Pet Ramp With Adjustable Height, Dog Ramp To Reach High Bed And Couch, Durable Pet Ladder, Small Dog Use Only

BEAUTIFUL & DURABLE WOODEN DESIGN: our pet ramp is sturdy and visually appealing. This well-crafted ramp was the perfect solution to allow your pups or kitties to easily hop up onto, and safely hop down from the couch or bed.ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT DESIGN: Height of the steps are adjustable from 10.6" to 14.8". 3-level different height adjustment makes our ramp usable between the bed and couch. The ramp is also sturdy enough to hold up to 125 lbs.