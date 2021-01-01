Foldable Waterproof 50W 5V with 10 in 1 USB Cable Solar Panel Sun Power Solar Cells Bank Pack for Phone Backpack-Camouflages

Features:-Solar energy and efficient solar charger circuit. Environmental protection and energy inexhaustible-Sunpower Monocrystalline solar cells and Epoxy resin surface seal-Slim & Light design with 6mm thickness-Portable and frame design fit for outdoor and indoor usage-Standard USB output fit for mobile phone and other portable digital devices-High-Efficiency Sunpower Monocrystalline Cell, up to 24%-Constructed by high quality material, eco-friendly, waterproof, durable and sensitive-Can be used for charging cellphones, mobile power bank, etc-Portable, foldable and lightweight, easy for carrying-Offers continuous power supply even on overcast day-Suitable for outdoor activities, emergency, and outdoor working. Caution: This product cannot contact with strong corrosive objects. To prevent hard objects surface scratching during operation. The product cannot endure the bending force during transportation and assembly.