Foldable Tablet Stand, Adjustable Portable Metal Holder Cradle for 9-12.9' Tablets, Fit iPad 10.2' 2020, Air 4 10.9, Air 3, iPad Pro 12.9, iPad Pro.

Suitable for Tablets PC which are 9-12.9 Inches, such as iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Gen), iPad 7th Gen 10.2' 2019, New iPad Pro 12.9 2018, iPad Pro 11 2018, iPad Pro 10.5/9.7, NEW iPad Air, New iPad Air 3 10.5' 2019, Samsung Tab E 9.6/Tab A 10.1, ASUS Zenpad 10.1, Nintendo Switch and etc. Adjustable angle up to 180 degrees, that provided you a comfortable view to control it, watch movies and videos. Simple and easy set-up. Screws on two sides control the tightness of adjusting angle. Rubber skin cover steel pole to protect your tablets from hit or scratching. Light weight and foldable design. You can take it anywhere.