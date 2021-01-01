Foldable Silicone Keyboard USB Wired Standard Keyboard Waterproof Rollup Keyboard for PC Notebook Laptop Full Size Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Flexible, Soft, Foldable, Roll-up, Silent, Waterproof, Dustproof, Lightweight, Portable and easy to store. Multiple function make it an extraordinary computer keyboard! Soft silicone material: Made of high intensity and high elasticity silicone gel, non-toxic and odorless. Flexible material allow you to roll up freely for storage, very handy and convenient to take along with your notebook, laptop and mac. Waterproof and dustproof: No additional keyboard cover skin required, food crumbs or dust can be easily cleaned thoroughly. Clean the silicone keyboard with water, alcohol, or alcohol based disinfectant. Full-size Standard Keyboard: 17.5" length 5.5" width, the size is the same as normal qwerty keyboards, but more convenient and portable than them. Keys are sensitive and not cramped, avoid many typing errors. Simple Wired USB connection, support main USB port, Plug and