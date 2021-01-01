Foldable Silicone Keyboard, 85 Keys USB Wired Waterproof Rollup Portable Mute Keyboard for Laptop/Computer Blue

Flexible?This soft silicone keyboard is portable and can be rolled up for storage. Portable?It is deal for travel, school or any work environment. Plug And Play?With USB port connection, it is plug and play, which is convenient to use. Silent Click?Soft material allows discreet silent typing experience. No typing sound design makes you have a quiet working environment and avoid disturbing others. At night, it can keep your family have a good sleep and also keep you do work seriously. Dust & Waterproof?No additional keyboard cover skin required, food crumbs or dust can be easily cleaned thoroughly. The silicone keyboard can be cleaned with water.