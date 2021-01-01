Mainstays Foldable Side Table, Black

The Mainstays Foldable Side Table in Black provides all the table space you need in all kinds of settings. Its a classic black color, sure to fit in any setting. It can be used as a modern sofa side table, coffee table in the living room, bedside table in the bedroom, casual table in the garden or balcony and even an outdoor table. The table top is easy to clean with no fuss - just wipe down with a damp cloth. Assembly takes less than a minute, no tools needed! To store away, easily remove the table top and fold up the legs. They are perfect for dorms and small apartments. The round tabletop and clean, sleek legs create a combination that will stand out among your living room furniture. Be prepared for whatever may come your way with the Mainstays Foldable Side Table!