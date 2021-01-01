Foldable Drying Rack Horse Extendable Telescopic Clothes Dryer

Feature:Naturally dry: the sun takes away moisture, fresh air flows through the sheets, clothes, clothes and baby clothes on the clothes rack; the whole family will enjoy the lovely aroma of the windbreaker.Stainless steel rod: high quality stainless steel for better rust resistance; thickened tube for maximum stability.It can easily withstand the weight of heavy winter jackets. At the same time, even if there are a lot of clothes and accessories, it can prevent the hanger from falling. This coat rack is made of stainless steel. Hangers have a natural smooth surface to protect your hands and clothing from scratches.100% Satisfaction Guarantee: Providing customized and professional customer service before and after purchase What are you waiting for? Enjoy now!