Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard, Jelly Comb B003B Dual Mode USB Wired & Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad Rechargeable for Windows Android Tablet.

(Black and Silver) ?FOLDING BLUETOOTH KEYBOARD?: Bluetooth 3.0 technology provides a cable-free & clutter-free connection, operating distance 10m. NOTE: [For Desktop PC Laptop without bluetooth function, you need to use third-party bluetooth adapter (not included) before use]?WIDE COMPAYIBILITY and DUAL MODE CONNECTION? : The bluetooth keyboard works with iOS, Android, Mac OS and Windows, Galaxy Tab, iPad, Surface pro & More. NOTE: keyboard touchpad is NOT working on iOS?The keyboard will connect with your device automatically after first bluetooth connection. No bothering to go through connection steps each time. When the keyboard is out of power or you want to connect another device, plug in the usb cable, the keyboard will switch to USB-Wired connection. UPDATED TOUCHPAD & SOFT KEYS?: The new version included 2 mouse buttons, more convenient for navigate. Scissor-Switch bluetooth keyboard provides you with very comfortable and pleasing typing experience.