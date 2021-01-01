This product is a foldable black 3-tier kitchen spice rack. This kitchen counter organizers and storage racks are made of thick 304 stainless steel metal plates. This spice rack remains strong and stable under heavy loads. The soft silicone suction cups on the feet are tightly fixed on the workbench. The spice rack storage box provides more storage space for your kitchen. Put it on a corner of your countertop and make full use of the space. The independent three-layer kitchen countertop storage rack can put tall bottles on the bottom and jars and jars on the top. Different floor heights can accommodate different items. Spice Rack Organizer sturdy, waterproof and easy to clean.