From octavio amado
Octavio Amado Fold Quartz LED Pendant Light - Color: White
Bringing the art of origami to modern lighting. The Fold Quartz LED Pendant by Octavio Amado adds a characteristic look and glow to your setting. Modules of translucent fireproof PVC are connected to create this three-dimensional design featuring three equal-sided polygons. An energy-efficient LED lamp within produces a diffused glow to highlight the structure and illuminate the surrounding in style. Suspended from a slender cord, this pendant is a striking addition to residential as well as commercial spaces. Shape: Diamond. Finish: White